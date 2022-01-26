Left Menu

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, the Presidents Bodyguard Commandants black horse, retired from his years long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday.Virat was the mount of Presidents Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades. Virat is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

26-01-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Virat, the President's Bodyguard Commandant's black horse, retired from his years-long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

Virat was the mount of President's Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh patted and bid farewell to the magnificent horse after the parade. Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15. Virat is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

