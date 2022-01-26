PM Modi gave unique gift of 'Mangal teeka' to world: MP governor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the most effective weapon to the world in its war against COVID-19 in the form of a unique gift called "Mangal (well-being) teeka" (vaccine) which continues to protect people from coronavirus.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Lal Parade ground here, the governor said only two percent of the infected person's required hospitalization during the third wave of the pandemic while others are recuperating at home thanks to the ''PM's extraordinary vision and the rapid free vaccination''. "The severity of the infection has lessened due to the protective cover provided by the vaccine against COVID-19 during the third wave. The Prime Minister has given the most effective weapon to the world in its war against COVID-19 by gifting a unique 'Mangal teeka' which is saving the people even today," Patel said. The governor said that the country could develop a vaccine against coronavirus in a very short time only because of PM Modi's leadership and vision. He said over 162 crore doses of the vaccine were administered to people in India under the world's largest vaccination campaign that was rolled out on January 16, 2021.

The governor said the Madhya Pradesh government's public participation program to tackle the pandemic has been praised across the country.

He hoped that the third wave of the pandemic will be controlled effectively by joint efforts of the government and the people, Referring to the state government's efforts on the "Aatamnirbhar" (self-reliant) front, Patel said that the state's power generation capacity has reached 21,451 MW and this year the target has been raised by another 1,587 MW.

He said electricity is also generated through environment-friendly alternative energy sources, and as part of these efforts the world's largest 600 MW floating solar power plant is coming up in Omkareshwar. Simultaneously, solar energy parks with a total 4,400 MW capacity are being set up in Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chattarpur, and Morena districts in MP, he added.

Patel said that the state water resources department will develop a 1.70 lakh hectare additional irrigation facility in Madhya Pradesh through various projects which are under construction.

Referring to the ambitious Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, the governor said that the Center has sanctioned Rs 44,605 crore for the scheme which will provide irrigation facility on 8.11 lakh hectares of land and drinking water facility to over 41 lakh people, besides generating 103 MW hydropower in the state.

He also highlighted various works done by the state government in the sectors of agriculture, education, fisheries, and rural development. The governor mentioned cow conservation, a one-nation-one-ration-card scheme, SC-ST welfare, housing for all, Ayushman cards, etc, and the sections including divyangjan, women, and elderly in his speech. He said the government has set up medical colleges and developed tourism and sports. It also introduced a police commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore and cleanliness. On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled the National Flag in Indore and the rest of the ministers in their respective districts.

