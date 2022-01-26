Left Menu

PM Modi gave unique gift of 'Mangal teeka' to world: MP governor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the most effective weapon to the world in its war against COVID-19 in the form of a unique gift called Mangal well-being teeka vaccine which continues to protect people from coronavirus.Addressing the Republic Day function at the Lal Parade ground here, the governor said only two per cent of the infected persons required hospitalisation during the third wave of the pandemic while others are recuperating at home thanks to the PMs extraordinary vision and the rapid free vaccination.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-01-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 14:22 IST
PM Modi gave unique gift of 'Mangal teeka' to world: MP governor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the most effective weapon to the world in its war against COVID-19 in the form of a unique gift called "Mangal (well-being) teeka" (vaccine) which continues to protect people from coronavirus.

Addressing the Republic Day function at the Lal Parade ground here, the governor said only two percent of the infected person's required hospitalization during the third wave of the pandemic while others are recuperating at home thanks to the ''PM's extraordinary vision and the rapid free vaccination''. "The severity of the infection has lessened due to the protective cover provided by the vaccine against COVID-19 during the third wave. The Prime Minister has given the most effective weapon to the world in its war against COVID-19 by gifting a unique 'Mangal teeka' which is saving the people even today," Patel said. The governor said that the country could develop a vaccine against coronavirus in a very short time only because of PM Modi's leadership and vision. He said over 162 crore doses of the vaccine were administered to people in India under the world's largest vaccination campaign that was rolled out on January 16, 2021.

The governor said the Madhya Pradesh government's public participation program to tackle the pandemic has been praised across the country.

He hoped that the third wave of the pandemic will be controlled effectively by joint efforts of the government and the people, Referring to the state government's efforts on the "Aatamnirbhar" (self-reliant) front, Patel said that the state's power generation capacity has reached 21,451 MW and this year the target has been raised by another 1,587 MW.

He said electricity is also generated through environment-friendly alternative energy sources, and as part of these efforts the world's largest 600 MW floating solar power plant is coming up in Omkareshwar. Simultaneously, solar energy parks with a total 4,400 MW capacity are being set up in Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch, Chattarpur, and Morena districts in MP, he added.

Patel said that the state water resources department will develop a 1.70 lakh hectare additional irrigation facility in Madhya Pradesh through various projects which are under construction.

Referring to the ambitious Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, the governor said that the Center has sanctioned Rs 44,605 crore for the scheme which will provide irrigation facility on 8.11 lakh hectares of land and drinking water facility to over 41 lakh people, besides generating 103 MW hydropower in the state.

He also highlighted various works done by the state government in the sectors of agriculture, education, fisheries, and rural development. The governor mentioned cow conservation, a one-nation-one-ration-card scheme, SC-ST welfare, housing for all, Ayushman cards, etc, and the sections including divyangjan, women, and elderly in his speech. He said the government has set up medical colleges and developed tourism and sports. It also introduced a police commissioner system in Bhopal and Indore and cleanliness. On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurled the National Flag in Indore and the rest of the ministers in their respective districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022