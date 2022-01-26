Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray to take stock of various projects in Aurangabad

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will address a meeting on the development of tourism during his two-day tour of Aurangabad beginning Wednesday and also visit various projects, an official said. The minister will also dedicate various projects undertaken by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation and the city civic body, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:08 IST
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will address a meeting on the development of tourism during his two-day tour of Aurangabad beginning Wednesday and also visit various projects, an official said. Thackeray, who holds Tourism and Environment ministries, will visit the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves during his stay in the Marathwada city. On Wednesday evening, he will visit the Kham river bank to examine the river rejuvenation project undertaken by the local governing body and other stakeholders. The minister will also dedicate various projects undertaken by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation and the city civic body, the official said. The minister will chair a meeting on tourism development in the office of the Divisional Commissioner.

