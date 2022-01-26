73rd Republic Day celebrated in Sikkim

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad unfurled the National Flag at the Manan Kendra here on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day function.

The governor was given a guard of honour by the police personnel.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, other ministers and senior officials attended the function.

Speaking at the function the governor lauded the progress made by the state in all sectors.

He said that the border state will receive a further boost in its development aspirations once it gets connected with the railway network soon.

''The construction of railway infrastructure is underway in a big way and the project is likely to be completed soon,'' Prasad said, adding that the railway network was bound to give a boost to development of the state in a big way.

The governor said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that Sikkim which has been doing well on parameters like law and order and cleanliness for years has been recognised by the NITI Aayog and other national-level institutions.

Earlier, the chief minister in his message, extended greetings and felicitations to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

The Republic Day celebrations were held at Manan Kendra instead of the regular venue at Palzor Stadium due to the prevalence of the Covid pandemic and only a limited number of people were invited to attend the function this year.

