Ukraine has resources to maintain financial stability amid fears of Russia escalation - PM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:04 IST
Denys Shmygal Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine's Prime Minister said on Wednesday the government has enough resources to maintain financial and economic stability amid market volatility due to fears of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine.

"We are not saying that there are no threats - they have existed for the last 8 years; we only emphasize the fact that the government now has all the necessary resources to keep the economy stable," Denys Shmygal told a televised government meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

