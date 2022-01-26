Left Menu

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:07 IST
Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

