'Insane', UK's Johnson criticises EU over N.Ireland post-Brexit trade

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:05 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the European Union on Wednesday of implementing part of the Brexit agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland in an "insane and pettifogging way".

"The EU is implementing this in an insane and pettifogging way and we need to sort it out," Johnson told parliament, complaining that the so-called Northern Ireland protocol was stopping some food delivers and other difficulties.

