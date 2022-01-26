Left Menu

UAE summons people for sharing videos of missile attack interception

The United Arab Emirates public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday it had summoned several people for sharing videos showing defence systems intercepting Monday's missile attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uaes-defense-ministry-destroyed-2-houthi-ballistic-missiles-wam-2022-01-24/?enowpopup by Yemen's Houthi movement. A senior Emirati diplomat has said the UAE may upgrade its defensive capabilities https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-discussing-defence-upgrade-after-houthi-attacks-envoy-un-2022-01-26 following the assaults.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:43 IST
UAE summons people for sharing videos of missile attack interception
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday it had summoned several people for sharing videos showing defence systems intercepting Monday's missile attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uaes-defense-ministry-destroyed-2-houthi-ballistic-missiles-wam-2022-01-24/?enowpopup by Yemen's Houthi movement. The UAE, the region's commercial and tourism hub, rarely discusses its security in public but had confirmed the two Houthi attacks that took place a week apart, in the first assaults on the Gulf state.

"The Public Prosecution warned that such (video) clips endanger vital and military installations, and can impact the security and stability of society," a statement on state news agency WAM said. It did not specify how many people were summoned or what the current status was of those summoned. "The Public Prosecution will carry out its responsibilities in applying the law in all firmness towards these crimes and the perpetrators," the statement said.

Monday's strike, aimed at a base in Abu Dhabi hosting U.S. forces, was thwarted by American-built Patriot interceptors, following an earlier deadly strike on a fuel depot. Unverified footage that circulated on social media appeared to show moving lights from anti-projectile defences being fired into the pre-dawn sky over the UAE capital that day.

The Public Prosecution said "deterrent legal measures" would be taken against those publishing such material in the UAE, which prides itself as a safe business haven and global tourist destination. The Houthis are battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE. A senior Emirati diplomat has said the UAE may upgrade its defensive capabilities https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-discussing-defence-upgrade-after-houthi-attacks-envoy-un-2022-01-26 following the assaults. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022