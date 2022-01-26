Left Menu

Militants open fire at forces in JK's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-01-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Militants opened fire at security forces during an encounter in Shopian district of Kashmir on Wednesday, police here said. The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chek Nowgam area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, the police said.

An encounter took place when militants opened firing at the security forces which too retaliated with gunfire.

No casualties were reported so far on either side, the police said. PTI MIJ VN VN

