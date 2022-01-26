3 nabbed in hookah bar raids in Ghaziabad

Two men were arrested for operating an allegedly illegal hookah bar in Raj District Centre (RDC), police here said on Wednesday. The arrests were made during a raid at Sky Café Thursday night, they said. The accused have been identified as Ram Singh and Gufran, both in their early twenties. They were booked under section 269 of the Indian Penal Act and sections 21 and 22 of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, a senior police officer said. Four hookahs with ‘chilams’, small pouches of flavoured tobacco, and other equipment were seized in the raid, said City Superintendent of Police (second) Nipun Agarwal.

Another hookah bar, Baba Café, was raided in Ajanta Park area of Khoda Police Station jurisdiction and its manager, Sahil, was arrested, the officer said. Hookah equipment and flavoured tobacco were recovered in the raid at the joint located mere yards away from a police outpost, the SSP added.

