EU-Sahel talks in Brussels postponed, EU's Borrell says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-01-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 00:19 IST
The foreign ministers of Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad could not agree to hold a scheduled joint ministerial with the European Union on Wednesday in Brussels, the EU's top diplomat said, saying that he met each one individually.
"This series of meetings allowed us to take stock of the very worrying situation in the Sahel region and of the latest events in Burkina Faso and Mali and the spreading threat to neighbouring countries," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a televised statement.
