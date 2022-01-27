LG unfurls tricolour in Leh, says  work on to bolster 'grassroot' democracy in region

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour here on the occasion of Republic Day and in his address said the government is trying to strengthen the grassroots democracy in the union territory. Calling them the “best and brightest” in the country, the LG said Ladakhi youths have the entrepreneurial spirit to set up ventures in the primary sector here.

''The Administration is making continuous effort to empower elected bodies to exercise their powers as per the law and the Constitution so that they can become a prime mover for the development of Ladakh,” Mathur said, while presiding over the Republic Day function at the Polo ground.

Mathur also mentioned a ‘Ladakh Vision 2050’ - a roadmap document, under which conclaves and continuous training for the elected representatives from Ladakh will be organized, he said.

''The number of elected representatives, including both the councils, municipal councils, and panchayati raj institutions, is above 1,700. We are trying to strengthen the grassroots democracy in Ladakh with their help,” he said. The LG also said that the administration is improving infrastructure for the smooth function of the gram panchayat and block development councils and also working to increase their manpower.

Speaking on jobs, Mathur said that around 500-550 jobs were provided through Hill Councils after the formation of the UT, while more than 600 jobs were provided through outsourcing. The LG clarified that the government-sanctioned posts are not being filled through outsourcing nor is it possible.

He praised the Ladakhi youth saying they are working in various fields such as sea buckthorn production and pashmina, besides establishing new business.

Mathur appealed to the public to actively take part in the Jal Jeevan Mission to help government achieve the target of providing functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to the entire region by August 15.

He said that about 30 per cent households have so far been provided with FHTCs in different villages of Ladakh.

The LG also took salute of the parade comprising various paramilitary forces. These consisted of contingents of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ladakh Police, IRP-25 Battalion of Ladakh Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), ex-Servicemen of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, and band parties.

Cultural troupes of Ladakh Academy of Art Culture and Languages (LAACL) from Leh and Kargil districts performed songs and dance on the occasion.

