Left Menu

LG unfurls tricolour in Leh, says  work on to bolster 'grassroot' democracy in region

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour here on the occasion of Republic Day and in his address said the government is trying to strengthen the grassroots democracy in the union territory.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 27-01-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 00:20 IST
LG unfurls tricolour in Leh, says  work on to bolster 'grassroot' democracy in region
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour here on the occasion of Republic Day and in his address said the government is trying to strengthen the grassroots democracy in the union territory. Calling them the “best and brightest” in the country, the LG said Ladakhi youths have the entrepreneurial spirit to set up ventures in the primary sector here.

''The Administration is making continuous effort to empower elected bodies to exercise their powers as per the law and the Constitution so that they can become a prime mover for the development of Ladakh,” Mathur said, while presiding over the Republic Day function at the Polo ground.

Mathur also mentioned a ‘Ladakh Vision 2050’ - a roadmap document, under which conclaves and continuous training for the elected representatives from Ladakh will be organized, he said.

''The number of elected representatives, including both the councils, municipal councils, and panchayati raj institutions, is above 1,700. We are trying to strengthen the grassroots democracy in Ladakh with their help,” he said. The LG also said that the administration is improving infrastructure for the smooth function of the gram panchayat and block development councils and also working to increase their manpower.

Speaking on jobs, Mathur said that around 500-550 jobs were provided through Hill Councils after the formation of the UT, while more than 600 jobs were provided through outsourcing. The LG clarified that the government-sanctioned posts are not being filled through outsourcing nor is it possible.

He praised the Ladakhi youth saying they are working in various fields such as sea buckthorn production and pashmina, besides establishing new business.

Mathur appealed to the public to actively take part in the Jal Jeevan Mission to help government achieve the target of providing functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to the entire region by August 15.

He said that about 30 per cent households have so far been provided with FHTCs in different villages of Ladakh.

The LG also took salute of the parade comprising various paramilitary forces. These consisted of contingents of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ladakh Police, IRP-25 Battalion of Ladakh Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), ex-Servicemen of Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, and band parties.

Cultural troupes of Ladakh Academy of Art Culture and Languages (LAACL) from Leh and Kargil districts performed songs and dance on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022