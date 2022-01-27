U.S. Senate to act with speed to confirm any Biden Supreme Court nominee -source
Democrats who control the U.S. Senate plan to move President Joe Biden's upcoming nomination of a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on a quick timetable, similar to the one Republicans used for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a source familiar with the planning told Reuters.
