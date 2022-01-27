Lt Governor unveils 'Charkha' at Srinagar International Airport

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday virtually unveiled a ‘Charkha’ at the Srinagar International airport.

The charkha measuring 8.6 feet by 4.3 feet and weighing 71 kilograms has been installed by the Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).

The LG on the occasion said charkha symbolises Mahatma Gandhi's idea of self-reliance.

He said its installation at Srinagar Airport on Republic Day was a befitting tribute to Bapu and to all the great freedom fighters of India.

“Charkha was made a symbol of economic self-reliance by Bapu in 1918 and became an important part of Swadeshi and Indian Independence movement like non-violence, satyagraha, and civil disobedience,” he said.

Calling the architecture 'historic', Sinha said the installation will inspire the countrymen to work towards building a self-reliant J&K, and a self-reliant India.

He said the J&K is making great strides in the revival and conservation of khadi, rural arts and crafts, and expanding their reach to the international market.

Praising the J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), the LG said in the last three years, 11,978 units have been established under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program and 1,803 units have been established under the Rural Employment Generation Program, besides 4,904 units established for the deprived sections and women.

''Under all these schemes, about 1,50,000 people have been provided with viable employment opportunities,” he said.

