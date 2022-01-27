Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 02:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 02:04 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says Russia would be unwise to invade Ukraine

Russia would be unwise to launch a military conflict in Ukraine and in that case Turkey would do what is necessary as a NATO member, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In an interview on broadcaster NTV, Erdogan said he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey under a proposal to host both sides for diplomacy and a path to peace, adding that he expects a response from Moscow.

Erdogan also said there was a need for comprehensive dialogue that addresses some of Russia's security concerns, while explaining to Moscow that some of its demands are not plausible.

