DDMA lifts weekend curfew, theatres, restaurants can operate at 50 pc capacity in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting on Thursday decided to lift the COVID-19 restriction of weekend curfew and odd-even rule for non-essential commercial establishment in the national capital, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting on Thursday decided to lift the COVID-19 restriction of weekend curfew and odd-even rule for non-essential commercial establishment in the national capital, sources said. According to sources, weddings can be held in the national capital with 200 people or at 50 per cent capacity of the premises.

Cinema halls, bars and restaurants can also operate at 50 per cent capacity, said sources. Delhi government offices will also operate with 50 per cent capacity.

However, the decision on the reopening of schools will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal chaired the DDMA meet which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting was held virtually.

Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance. The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59 per cent. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 11,164 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,46,972.

As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The covid death rate stands at 1.42 per cent. There are currently 38,315 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. (ANI)

