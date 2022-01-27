Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Sukma

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:26 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Sukma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naxals allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man to death suspecting him of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place between Banda and Bater villages under Konta police station limits on Wednesday evening, an official said. Mandavi Deva, a resident of Bater village, was allegedly killed by a group of armed ultras, who later dumped his body on the road, he said.

The victim had gone fishing with a few others and while returning, he was intercepted by around 20 to 25 armed Naxals, who stabbed him to death, he said.

Earlier, the deceased man's father and brother had also been killed by Maoists on suspicion of being police informers, the official said.

Deva's body was recovered this morning and was handed over to relatives after an autopsy, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022