France is looking into second suspicious blast at Dakar rally in Saudi - French radio

This second blast, the cause of which RMC said was undetermined for now, occurred at the Dakar rally a day after an earlier explosion went off under a vehicle which seriously injured French race driver Philippe Boutron.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:30 IST
French authorities are looking into a second suspicious explosion which occurred last month at the Dakar sports car rally in Saudi Arabia, French radio station RMC reported on Thursday.

This second blast, the cause of which RMC said was undetermined for now, occurred at the Dakar rally a day after an earlier explosion went off under a vehicle which seriously injured French race driver Philippe Boutron. France's anti-terrorism prosecution office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, France said that this initial incident could have been an act of terrorism, and Franceinfo radio subsequently reported that negotiations between Paris and Saudi Arabia - after France requested to send its investigators to the Arab country - were "very difficult". French company ASO, the organisers of the rally which ended two weeks ago, was not immediately available for comment.

French prosecutors had said in early January that they had opened a terrorism investigation into the matter while Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said "there were hypotheses that it was a terrorist attack." RMC on Thursday said France's DGSI secret service was also looking into the case of a second vehicle, a truck belonging to the assistants of Franco-Italian contender Camelia Liparoti, which had exploded one day after the initial blast.

On its website, RMC showed a video of a truck destroyed by fire, saying that its gas tank was found 50 metres (164 ft) away from the truck and had a hole in it.

