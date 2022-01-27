Tea seller shot dead in Faridabad

A 38-year-old tea seller was shot dead over personal enmity in sector-68 of Faridabad on late Wednesday night, police said. Suresh was found dead by his family early Thursday morning at his tea stall in the IMT area here, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against unknown accused at Sadar police station of Ballabhgarh on the complaint of deceased's brother. The police suspected it to be the result of personal enmity. "The family has not raised any doubt on anyone yet. We are investigating with all angles and trying to identify the accused with the help of nearby CCTV cameras. The accused will be nabbed soon", said Inspector Rambir Jakhar, SHO of Sadar police station.

The body of the deceased, resident of village Mujaidi in the district, has been sent for post mortem and further probe is on, he said.

