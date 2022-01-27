Left Menu

Tea seller shot dead in Faridabad

Suresh was found dead by his family early Thursday morning at his tea stall in the IMT area here, the police said.An FIR has been registered against unknown accused at Sadar police station of Ballabhgarh on the complaint of deceaseds brother.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:48 IST
Tea seller shot dead in Faridabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old tea seller was shot dead over personal enmity in sector-68 of Faridabad on late Wednesday night, police said. Suresh was found dead by his family early Thursday morning at his tea stall in the IMT area here, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against unknown accused at Sadar police station of Ballabhgarh on the complaint of deceased's brother. The police suspected it to be the result of personal enmity. "The family has not raised any doubt on anyone yet. We are investigating with all angles and trying to identify the accused with the help of nearby CCTV cameras. The accused will be nabbed soon", said Inspector Rambir Jakhar, SHO of Sadar police station.

The body of the deceased, resident of village Mujaidi in the district, has been sent for post mortem and further probe is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022