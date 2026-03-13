Delhi's CCTV Network Overhaul: Enhancing Surveillance and Crime Prevention

The Delhi government is set to undertake a significant overhaul of the city's CCTV surveillance network, aiming to boost its utility, coverage, and crime prevention capabilities, officials announced on Friday.

Since 2018, approximately 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in two phases. However, many cameras from the initial phase are now outdated and will be replaced, according to the Public Works Department (PWD). Concerns were raised over the use of SIM-based Chinese cameras, which are nearing the end of their operational life.

A comprehensive study is planned with an expert consultant to evaluate the existing CCTV network. This review will focus on appropriate utilization, actual requirements, and its role in crime prevention. The study aims to ensure camera distribution is even across the city and to explore better data sharing with law enforcement. The initiative also seeks to move from evidence recording to active crime prevention, with a broader plan to improve footage access for police and achieve citywide comprehensive monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)