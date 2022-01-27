3 militants held in Jharkhand
PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Three militants of the proscribed Trutiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested with arms from Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed the ultras late on Wednesday, Additional SP Kumar Vijay Shankar said.
A large quantity of a valuable variety of timber, which they used to smuggle, has also been recovered from their possession along with arms, he said.
Further investigation is underway, Shankar added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shankar
- Trutiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee
- Palamu
- Kumar Vijay Shankar
