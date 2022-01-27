3 militants held in Jharkhand

Three militants of the proscribed Trutiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested with arms from Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed the ultras late on Wednesday, Additional SP Kumar Vijay Shankar said.

A large quantity of a valuable variety of timber, which they used to smuggle, has also been recovered from their possession along with arms, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Shankar added.

