3 militants held in Jharkhand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:56 IST
Representative Image
Three militants of the proscribed Trutiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested with arms from Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed the ultras late on Wednesday, Additional SP Kumar Vijay Shankar said.

A large quantity of a valuable variety of timber, which they used to smuggle, has also been recovered from their possession along with arms, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Shankar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

