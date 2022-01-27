Left Menu

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls on PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:17 IST
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls on PM Modi
N Chandrasekaran Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.

Later, Chandrasekaran also visited the Air India headquarters.

''Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, along with a photograph of the meeting.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Palace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, for Rs 18,000 crore.

Air India was started by the Tata Group in 1932. However, after the country got independence, the airline was nationalized in 1953 by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022