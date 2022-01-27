Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls on PM Modi

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.

Later, Chandrasekaran also visited the Air India headquarters.

''Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, along with a photograph of the meeting.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Palace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, for Rs 18,000 crore.

Air India was started by the Tata Group in 1932. However, after the country got independence, the airline was nationalized in 1953 by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.