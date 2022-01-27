Russia says U.S. response doesn't address main security demands

Russia's top diplomat said on Thursday that the U.S. responses to Moscow's security demands gave hope of starting a serious dialogue, but only on secondary questions and not on the fundamental issues, Russian news agencies reported.

President Vladimir Putin will decide on Russia's next steps with regards to the U.S. and NATO written responses that were handed over on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)