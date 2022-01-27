Left Menu

Russia says U.S. response doesn't address main security demands

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:17 IST
Russia says U.S. response doesn't address main security demands
Russia's top diplomat said on Thursday that the U.S. responses to Moscow's security demands gave hope of starting a serious dialogue, but only on secondary questions and not on the fundamental issues, Russian news agencies reported.

President Vladimir Putin will decide on Russia's next steps with regards to the U.S. and NATO written responses that were handed over on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying.

