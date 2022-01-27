Assam CM's convoy in Guwahati to be reduced to 6 cars

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to reduce the number of cars to six in the Chief Minister's convoy while travelling within the Guwahati Metropolitan area. While travelling in other areas or districts, the Chief Minister's convoy will consist of 12 cars, excluding the escort and pilot cars.

During the road travel of CM, traffic will not be disrupted beforehand and if required, may be paused for a period of not exceeding two minutes. "To end public inconvenience, we decided at the Assam Cabinet to reduce CM carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during CM's travel. We also decided to stop felicitations for CM and Ministers at official meetings, besides deciding on civic polls, etc," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

Among other key decisions, it was decided that the movement of ambulances will get precedence over the Chief Minister's car carcade and will not be stopped. It was further decided to observe District Day by all districts on the date of notifications for district creation with the participation of local people with enthusiasm.

During official tours and public programmes, Ministers will provide information only on schemes that are already part of the Budget or any other Government announcement. The State Election Commission is to hold Municipal Election before 10 March 2022.

The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is to commence on 14 March 2022. (ANI)

