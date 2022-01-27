2-day bird census in TN begins from Jan 28

The Forest Department of the Tamil Nadu government would launch the annual State-level bird census for coastal and migratory birds on January 28 and 29.

Shekhar Kumar Niraj, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and chief wildlife warden (CWW), made this statement on Thursday.

Yogesh Kumar Meena, wildlife warden, Nagapattinam, was made the nodal officer for the water bird count.

The PCCF said district forest officers, wildlife wardens, and deputy directors, should involve scientific organisations, civil society, and individuals for the exercise.

The two-day census would throw better light on birds.

