Maha: Four held with ganja worth over Rs 3 lakh in Thane district

Four persons have been arrested for possession of ganja worth over Rs 3 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and intercepted two persons near a hotel in Manpada area of Dombivili town on Wednesday, senior inspector Shekar Bagde of Manpada police station said.

Following a search, the police found the contraband with one of the men, he said. The police arrested Anand Shankar Devkar (32) of Dombivili, who later revealed the names of Rehmal Lulya Pawra (29) and Sandeep Chotu Pawra (27) of Shirpur in Dhule, who were carriers, the official said.

The fourth accused Dinesh Shivaji Pawra (32), who supplied the banned substance was also traced and arrested, he said, adding that the police seized 20.3 gm of ganja worth over Rs 3 lakh from the arrested accused.

According to the police, tribals in Dhule cultivated ganja in their fields and sold it to dealers. An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered with the Manpada police, the official added.

