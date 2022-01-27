3 militants held in Jharkhand

Three militants of the proscribed Trutiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested with arms following an encounter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The encounter took place in Musurmu jungle on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said. The militants opened fire on policemen, forcing them to retaliate in self-defence, the SP said.

A special team of district police headed by Additional Superintendent of Police, Kumar Vijay Shankar arrested the three TSPC militants on Wednesday night, Sinha said.

The police team recovered three firearms and explosive material from the possession of the arrested militants.

