U.S. urges release of all unjustly detained in Chechnya

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:36 IST
U.S. urges release of all unjustly detained in Chechnya
The United States on Thursday called for the immediate release of all people who have been unjustly detained in Russia's Chechnya region, citing dozens of reported abductions and arbitrary detentions in recent weeks.

"In addition to cases within Chechnya, there have been numerous instances of individuals being detained in other parts of the Russian Federation and forcibly transferred to Chechnya, such as Zarema Musayeva, the mother of human rights lawyer Abubakar Yangulbayev," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

