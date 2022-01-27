Left Menu

Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai court sends Neeraj Bishnoi to police custody till Jan 31

A court in Mumbai on Thursday sent accused Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested in the Bulli Bai app case, to police custody till January 31.

Neeraj Bishnoi, the main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' app. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Mumbai on Thursday sent accused Neeraj Bishnoi, who was arrested in the Bulli Bai app case, to police custody till January 31. The Mumbai court also sent accused Neeraj Singh and Aumkareshwar Thakur to 14 days of judicial custody.

Neeraj Bishnoi who is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat and a B.Tech student of the Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, was arrested recently by the Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team from Assam for the alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case. Earlier police have arrested Sweta Singh, Vishal Jha, Neeraj Bishnoi, and Mayank Rawal in connection with the case. Meanwhile, arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur was involved in the 'Sulli Deals' app case.

Bulli Bai app was put up in Github open platform which auctioned Muslim women by putting up their images. (ANI)

