Children born in 2005, 2006, 2007 eligible for COVID vaccination under 15-18 age category: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday clarified to the States and Union Territories that those children attaining the age of 15 years as of January 1, 2023 are eligible for receiving COVID vaccination under 15-18 years age group category.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:48 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Union Health Ministry on Thursday clarified to the States and Union Territories that those children attaining the age of 15 years as of January 1, 2023 are eligible for receiving COVID vaccination under 15-18 years age group category. In his letter to States and UTs, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "The guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years were issued by the Ministry on December 27 and 28, 2021 wherein it was specified that all those whose year of birth is 2007 or before shall be eligible. This translates into those attaining the age of 15 years as on January 1, 2023, are eligible. "

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also clarified that all those beneficiaries born in the years 2005, 2006 and 2007 are eligible in 15-18 years' category. The country began vaccinating children between the ages of 15-18 years from January 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on December 25 last year.

Notably, India may begin inoculating children in the age group of 12-14 years against COVID-19 in March this year, as per the statement given by Dr NK Arora who is the Chairman of the COVID-19 working group of NTAGI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

