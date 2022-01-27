Teenaged financier hacked to death

A teenaged financier was hacked to death at Annur, about 35 kms from here, by two of his friends, police said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old victim was standing at a traffic signal when two men hacked him to death, the police said. Later, the two surrendered to the police.

The victim was a friend of the two and they were jointly running a finance company, the police said.

When the 19-year-old quit the company and floated his own firm, the two got angry and decided to kill him, they said.

