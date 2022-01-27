Left Menu

Hundreds of workers protest against closure of Sri Krishna Mill in West Godawari

A large number of workers at Sri Krishna Mill at Eluru in West Godavari district staged a protest on Thursday, demanding to revoke a closure notice issued by the mill.

ANI | West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:36 IST
A visual from the protest site. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A large number of workers at Sri Krishna Mill at Eluru in West Godavari district staged a protest on Thursday, demanding revocation of a closure notice issued by the mill. In a circular notice, the management of the industry has said that due to problems related to the procurement of raw material, incompetent price of material, additional expenditure in transportation and other reasons, it had been decided to stop work at the mill.

In reaction, hundreds of workers gathered at the mill started protesting against the management, demanding to re-open the mill. The Worker Union leaders said that they will approach Labour Commission, Ministers, District Collector and other government authorities to negotiate with the management and get the mill re-opened for work. (ANI)

