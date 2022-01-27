Defence Secretary interacts with Defence Industry to promoting Defence Exports

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar held an interactive session on promoting Defence Exports with the stakeholders of the Defence Industry on 27 January 2022. More than 500 Defence industries from across public and private sectors, including Industry Associations and Defence Attaches from Indian Missions abroad participated in the session. The main focus of the session was to understand the challenges faced by Defence Industries and to encapsulate their suggestions for further policy reforms and actions required to enhance the Defence exports. During the interaction, Defence Industries highlighted their concerns and shared their suggestions for policy interventions in order to enhance Defence exports.

Shri Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production reinforced the commitment of the Government to facilitate Defence exports and ensured that all their recommendations will be addressed timely in an appropriate manner.

The Defence Secretary appreciated the suggestions given by the industries and directed the Department of Defence Production to examine suggestions and come out with suitable policy reforms and actionable points which may help in improving Defence Exports.

The event was organized by the Department of Defence Promotion in collaboration with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

(With Inputs from PIB)