Left Menu

Defence Secretary interacts with Defence Industry to promoting Defence Exports

More than 500 Defence industries from across public and private sectors, including Industry Associations and Defence Attaches from Indian Missions abroad participated in the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:03 IST
Defence Secretary interacts with Defence Industry to promoting Defence Exports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar held an interactive session on promoting Defence Exports with the stakeholders of the Defence Industry on 27 January 2022. More than 500 Defence industries from across public and private sectors, including Industry Associations and Defence Attaches from Indian Missions abroad participated in the session. The main focus of the session was to understand the challenges faced by Defence Industries and to encapsulate their suggestions for further policy reforms and actions required to enhance the Defence exports. During the interaction, Defence Industries highlighted their concerns and shared their suggestions for policy interventions in order to enhance Defence exports.

Shri Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production reinforced the commitment of the Government to facilitate Defence exports and ensured that all their recommendations will be addressed timely in an appropriate manner.

The Defence Secretary appreciated the suggestions given by the industries and directed the Department of Defence Production to examine suggestions and come out with suitable policy reforms and actionable points which may help in improving Defence Exports.

The event was organized by the Department of Defence Promotion in collaboration with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022