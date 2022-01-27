Left Menu

UK wants 'significant progress' in Brexit talks by February

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:25 IST
  • Ireland

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hoping to make significant progress in talks with the European Union on post-Brexit trade issues by February, she told journalists during a trip to Belfast on Thursday.

"We are making progress, we are having constructive talks," Truss said. "I want to make significant progress by February."

