Two held for robbing merchant navy officer in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:49 IST
Two held for robbing merchant navy officer in Mumbai
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a merchant navy officer when he was on his way to his residence in suburban Bandra after meeting a friend, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the Bandra police official, the arrested accused have been identified as Anil Garud (30) and Akshay Ghodake (27).

On the day of the incident, which took place recently, the victim was on his way to home in Bandra on a motorbike when he got into an argument with the duo over some issue, he said.

''The accused stopped the victim's motorbike and started arguing with him. The duo abused him and snatched his expensive mobile phone as well and cash from his wallet,'' he said.

Later, the merchant navy officer lodged a complaint.

The police immediately swung into action and scanned footage from around 40 CCTV cameras and nabbed both the accused, who have criminal background, within three hours of the incident, the official said.

The duo was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 392 (punishment for robbery), and further investigation was underway, the official added.

