U.S. asks U.N. Security Council to meet on Russia, Ukraine - diplomats
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 03:31 IST
The United States has requested that the United Nations Security Council meet publicly on Monday to discuss "the threat to international peace and security posed by the build-up of Russian forces on the border of Ukraine," diplomats said.
