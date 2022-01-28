Left Menu

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

A police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers Thursday, authorities said.The incident began about 240 pm Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 28-01-2022 05:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 05:10 IST
The incident began about 2:40 pm Thursday with a report of a disturbance involving a weapon. The ensuing car chase ended when a suspect's vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighbourhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes, and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. Mayor Sylvester Turner said he intends to visit with the wounded officers and their families.

“We live in dangerous times, and it will take all of us working together to make our city safe,” he said in a statement.

No other details were immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

