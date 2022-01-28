Left Menu

BJP MP Ravi Kishan's daughter to participate in NCC PM Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan on Friday informed that his daughter Ishita Shukla will take part in this year's parade of NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 10:50 IST
BJP MP Ravi Kishan's daughter to participate in NCC PM Rally
BJP MP Ravi Kishan's daughter, Ishita Shukla (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan on Friday informed that his daughter Ishita Shukla will take part in this year's parade of NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground. In a tweet today, Kishan shared the photo of his daughter sporting the NCC uniform.

"Proud moment for me as a father. My daughter Ishita Shukla will participate in the @ncc parade in front of @narendramodi ji.....Jai Hind," BJP leader tweeted in Hindi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi today at around 12 noon, the Prime Minister's office informed on Thursday.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year. At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets will receive medals and batons from the Prime Minister. (ANI)

