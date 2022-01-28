France, partners consulting on Mali operations amid standoff with junta
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 12:37 IST
- Country:
- France
France is consulting with its partners to see how to adapt its operations in Mali given the military junta's stance towards its allies, France's foreign minister said on Friday.
Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio that the junta, which has this week asked Danish forces to leave the country, was illegitimate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement