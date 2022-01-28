Left Menu

PM Modi arrives at Cariappa Ground to address NCC rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Cariappa Ground in Delhi and is scheduled to address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 12:43 IST
PM Modi arrives at Cariappa Ground to address NCC rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Cariappa Ground (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Cariappa Ground in Delhi and is scheduled to address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally on Friday. The Rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets will receive medals and batons from the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022