Rockets hit Baghdad airport compound, disused civilian plane damaged - police

At least three rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent U.S. air base, damaging one disused civilian aeroplane, Iraqi police sources said. The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi Airways plane, they said. The U.S. air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 28-01-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:06 IST
At least three rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent U.S. air base, damaging one disused civilian aeroplane, Iraqi police sources said. The police sources did not report any other damage or any injuries. The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi Airways plane, they said.

The U.S. air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport. Rocket attacks which U.S. and some Iraqi officials blame on Iran-aligned Shi'ite militia groups who oppose the U.S. military presence in the region have regularly hit the complex in recent years.

