10 held for theft at jewellery store in Mumbai

At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the theft of gold worth Rs 8 crore at a jewellery shop in Bhuleshwar area of south Mumbai, police said on Friday. Based on specific inputs, six police teams were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and the accused were nabbed for the theft that took place on January 14, an official said.

According to the police, four of the accused had allegedly stolen around 17.4 kg of gold and gold ornaments, worth Rs 8 crore, from the jewellery shop in Bhuleshwar. An FIR was registered against unidentified accused at Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station, he said. The accused had also decamped with the digital video recorder of the CCTV at the premises, as a result of which the police found it difficult to identify the men, the official said. During the probe, the police got specific inputs about the accused persons, following which six teams were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, said Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order). The police have managed to recover over 90 per cent of the stolen property, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for two more accused involved in the case.

