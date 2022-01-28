UK's Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says

The findings of a British government investigation into Downing Street parties during COVID lockdowns has not yet been handed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, a junior minister said on Friday.

"I spoke to someone in Downing Street about half an hour ago and they certainly didn't indicate that it had been received," Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp told Sky News. "I've certainly got no information as of right now that it's been received."

Johnson, whose premiership is under immense pressure over the allegations of parties during lockdowns, has pledged to publish the report by senior official Sue Gray in full after his office receives it and make a statement to parliament. However, its publication has been complicated by a separate police investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday it had asked for Gray's report to make minimal reference to the events it is investigating. "The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation," it said in a statement.

