Left Menu

UK's Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says

"The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation," it said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:16 IST
UK's Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The findings of a British government investigation into Downing Street parties during COVID lockdowns has not yet been handed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, a junior minister said on Friday.

"I spoke to someone in Downing Street about half an hour ago and they certainly didn't indicate that it had been received," Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Chris Philp told Sky News. "I've certainly got no information as of right now that it's been received."

Johnson, whose premiership is under immense pressure over the allegations of parties during lockdowns, has pledged to publish the report by senior official Sue Gray in full after his office receives it and make a statement to parliament. However, its publication has been complicated by a separate police investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday it had asked for Gray's report to make minimal reference to the events it is investigating. "The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022