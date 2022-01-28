Left Menu

Bihar: Court awards death sentence to man for raping 6-year-old girl

PTI | Araria | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A special POCSO court in Bihar's Araria district has awarded death sentence to a man for raping a six-year-old girl.

Special POCSO court judge Shashikant Rai passed the order on Thursday, two days after convicting Mohammad Major, aged 48, for the heinous crime.

The trial took place at a fast pace. An FIR was lodged at Bhargama police station of the district on December 2 last year by the girl's mother, a day after the minor was allegedly raped, an officer said.

The police submitted its chargesheet on January 12 and the court took cognisance of it on January 20.

Besides Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the accused was pronounced guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The POCSO court here has been in news for completing trials in record time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

