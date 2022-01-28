Left Menu

3 feared trapped as roof of factory collapses in UP’s Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:23 IST
Three workers are feared to be trapped under debris after the roof of a ceramic insulator manufacturing unit collapsed here on Friday, police aid.

According to police, the incident took place early Friday in Khurja Industrial Area apparently due to some heavy material kept on the roof of the unit named 'Mahashakti'. District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and senior superintendent of police have reached the spot and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are conducting rescue operations, they said.

Singh told PTI that two workers have been rescued and sent to a nearby hospital while at least three are still trapped under the debris.

