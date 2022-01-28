Sitole denies not cooperating with IPID probe into Kinnear murder

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has denied allegations that he has not cooperated with an IPID investigation into the murder of Western Cape detective, Lt Col Charl Kinnear.

On Thursday, in a statement, Sitole said, on the contrary, he had referred an investigation associated with the murder of Kinnear to IPID for their investigation.

"The National Commissioner is therefore perturbed by allegations that a criminal case has been opened against him for having 'failed to cooperate with the investigation' which he had initiated as a 'complainant," said Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, national SAPS spokesperson.

He said the National Commissioner and his office had at all material times cooperated with the IPID investigation and implemented the recommendations made by IPID arising from the outcome of the investigation.

"The National Commissioner has not been appraised of the nature and extent of the allegations imputing his lack of cooperation with IPID and will in due course after he would have been provided with the complaint from IPID, if any, respond to same fully," he said.

The Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit commander was assassinated in September 2020. Police had since arrested four suspects.

