IMF backs Ukraine's monetary policy and need to lower inflation expectations

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:54 IST
The International Monetary Fund backs the Ukrainian central bank's monetary policy and the need to lower inflation expectations, the IMF representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan told an online forum on Friday.

Ukraine's central bank raised its main interest rate to 10% from 9% in January to try to tackle persistently high inflation and the economic fallout from a standoff with Russia.

