Left Menu

Trial in Germany's Green Vault jewel heist opens in Dresden

Six men accused of involvement in a 2019 jewel heist at a museum housing one of Europe's greatest art collections appeared in court in Dresden on Friday, with the whereabouts of the treasures still a mystery.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:56 IST
Trial in Germany's Green Vault jewel heist opens in Dresden
  • Country:
  • Germany

Six men accused of involvement in a 2019 jewel heist at a museum housing one of Europe's greatest art collections appeared in court in Dresden on Friday, with the whereabouts of the treasures still a mystery. The defendants, German citizens aged between 22 and 27, who were not named under German privacy laws applicable to court defendants, are charged with aggravated gang theft and serious arson, according to the Dresden public prosecutor's office.

They are suspected of breaking into Dresden's Gruenes Gewoelbe (Green Vault) Museum in the early hours of Nov. 25, 2019 and stealing 21 pieces of jewellery containing more than 4,300 diamonds with an estimated value of 113 million euros ($125.79 million). Unarmed museum security officers noticed the robbery but could not intervene as they were not allowed to endanger themselves, Der Spiegel newsmagazine reported.

Prosecutors said in September the defendants had not provided any information on the allegations. Police offered 500,000 euros ($556,600) as a reward for anyone who could give information on the jewels' whereabouts. All the suspects are in custody. Two have already been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for involvement in stealing the Big Maple Leaf, a 100-kilogram gold coin worth 3.75 million euros from Berlin's Bode Museum in 2017.

The stolen Dresden collection was assembled in the 18th century by Augustus the Strong, Elector of Saxony and later King of Poland, who commissioned ever more brilliant jewellery as part of his rivalry with France's King Louis XIV. The treasures survived Allied bombing raids in World War Two, only to be carted off as war booty by the Soviet Union. They were returned to Dresden, the historic capital of the state of Saxony, in 1958. ($1 = 0.8983 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022