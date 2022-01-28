Left Menu

Govt school teacher murdered in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The body was handed over to the family members of Meena after post-mortem, SHO Singh said.The motive behind the murder is not yet clear as the family members did not suspect personal rivalry to be the reason behind the killing, according to the police official.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:44 IST
Govt school teacher murdered in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old government school teacher was allegedly chocked to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday, police said.

The teacher, identified as Metun village-resident Mukesh Meena was, was posted at Gandhamer. He was found lying dead on the roadside on Friday morning, Eklera Station House Officer (SHO) Brijendra Singh said.

The body bore marks around his neck indicating that he had been choked to death, the SHO said.

Meena's car, in which he had left home in the early hours of Friday, was also found parked near the body.

Passersby had spotted the body and informed the police around 8 am. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Based on a complaint by the family members, the police lodged a case of murder against unidentified accused. The body was handed over to the family members of Meena after post-mortem, SHO Singh said.

The motive behind the murder is not yet clear as the family members did not suspect personal rivalry to be the reason behind the killing, according to the police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022