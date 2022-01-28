Left Menu

3 members of Gogi gang arrested in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:35 IST
3 members of Gogi gang arrested in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three members of the Gogi gang from the national capital's Gautam Nagar area, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Amit alias Commander (32), a resident of Narela, Sunny (30), a resident of Shahpur Jat village, and Amit (21), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, they said.

Police received a tip-off on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and conducted a raid in Gautam Nagar, from where the three armed accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

Three pistols with eight live rounds were recovered from their possession, along with a Baleno, the police said.

Commander has been associated with different gangs for the past many years and supplied illegal arms to them in Delhi-NCR, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022